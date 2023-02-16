‘The Last of Us’ actor Keivonn Woodard also a budding hockey star

Keivonn Woodard poses at the premiere of the HBO series “The Last of Us.”(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HBO’s new series The Last of Us has taken the world by storm since premiering last month. The post-apocalyptic thriller left audiences reeling once again in its latest episode, with 10-year-old deaf actor Keivonn Woodard playing a major role with his portrayal of Sam.

Woodard blew away Craig Mazin — the show’s co-creator — with his audition and earned the part two days later. His acting ability isn’t the only thing that comes naturally to Woodard, though.

He became interested in hockey after he had a birthday skating party and saw other children playing the sport. He told his parents he wanted to give it a shot and after some reluctance, they helped him join the Bowie Hockey Club Under-10 team in Maryland.

Just like with acting, Woodard has proven to be a quick study on the ice and is nicknamed “Hollywood” because of his flashy goal celebrations.

“He’s my top goal-scorer and he’s definitely one of the top three players on the team without a doubt,” Bowie coach Chris Pozerski told William Douglas of NHL.com.

Woodard’s game reached a new level once an American Sign Language interpreter was provided for games and practices to help with the language barrier.

“He’s a very intelligent player, he is very attentive, he has to be because he’s using his eyes to observe,” Pozerski told NHL.com. “Having that interpreter, it allows him to understand exactly what we’re seeing. It’s a huge difference.”

Funding for the interpreter came from a $10,000 grant Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation awarded Bowie in October. The grant also helped pay for a special lighting system to inform Woodard of whistles and shift changes.

“Before, we were having the players tap him on the shoulders or the refs, not grab him, but stop him from continuing on the play,” Pozerski said. “I think it’s built confidence in him because he knows he can play to the whistle now. He’s not worried about playing and going too far and a chance of getting himself a penalty.”

Woodard’s run on The Last of Us appears to be over, but it won’t be the last time you see him on-screen, as he’s set to star in “Fractal,” an upcoming science-fiction short. Maybe he’ll come across your television set as a professional hockey player one day, too.

“I hope he sticks with acting,” Mazin told NHL.com, “but if he ends up playing in the NHL, I’ll be OK with that, too.”

