The Last Man’ Showrunner Admits Defeat In Getting New Platform – The Hamden Journal

For fans of Y: The Last Man, it’s truly the end of their world. Showrunner/EP Eliza Clark has posted that the dystopian drama hasn’t been able to find new distribution.

“For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.”

Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic drama developed by Clark based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. In the series, a cataclysmic event decimates everyone but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The show was canceled in October by FX on Hulu a few weeks before its Season 1 finale. At that time, Clark wrote, “I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end.”

Amber Tamblyn, Diane Lane (House of Cards), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2) and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) round out the cast.

The series was produced by Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with Nellie Reed. Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas were executive producers.