The Last Day’ Original Series Spinoff Of Newsmag On Peacock – The Hamden Journal

The crucial final hours of a crime victim’s life will be dissected by the Dateline team in a new Peacock original series, Dateline: The Last Day.

The eight-episode series bows June 14 on the streamer and will feature new reporting from the Dateline team on stories that have never been featured on the broadcast edition.

NBC News correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Stephanie Gosk and Andrea Canning examine the final day of a victim’s life – the split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death. Detectives retrace those crucial hours looking for clues to solve the mystery.

“When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience.”

David Corvo, senior executive producer of Dateline, and Liz Cole, executive producer of Dateline and president of NBC News Studios, added, “We’re looking forward to bringing this series to Peacock’s streaming audience.”

Dateline: The Last Day is produced by NBC News. Corvo is the senior executive producer, Cole is the executive producer, and Charmian Ling, Paul Ryan, and Allison Orr are senior producers.