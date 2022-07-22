The Last Airbender animated movie

There’s a lot more Avatar: The Last Airbender on the way. In addition to the upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, there are new animated movies coming from the show’s original creators. And the first of these will feature some familiar faces, we just learned at San Diego Comic-Con.

Avatar: Braving the Elements, the rewatch podcast hosted by voice actors Janet Varney (Korra in The Legend of Korra) and Dante Basco (Prince Zuko in A:TLA), held its SDCC panel Friday. Though Varney wasn’t able to make it in person — Basco was instead joined by Jack De Sena (Sokka) and Phil LaMarr (Earth King) — she did call in with a fun announcement.

“There have been a lot of rumors floating around, a lot of speculation and a lot of excitement — I feel it too,” Varney said , holding a copy of the novel Avatar: The Rise of Kyoshi. “But we figured it was time to set the record straight. The first feature length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends, and I for one cannot wait!”

While the live-action Netflix version of Avatar: The Last Airbender is carrying ahead with a full cast, original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are not involved. They are instead working with Avatar Studios, started in 2021 by Nickelodeon and Paramount after the original show found a new generation of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to develop a new trilogy of animated films in the Avatar universe.

Now we know that the first of these films (which are separate stories, not a three-part saga) will focus on Avatar Aang and his allies, in a story set after the conclusion of the original series. As previously announced, the film will be directed by Voltron showrunner Lauren Montgomery and executive-produced by DiMartino, Konietzko, and Eric Coleman.

Sokka, Katara, and Aang on ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Sokka, Katara, and Aang on 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

