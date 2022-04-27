The Lakers may have three top coaching candidates

The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge offseason ahead of them, and the new coach they hire may dictate the personnel moves they end up making.

There have been several men rumored to be candidates to succeed Frank Vogel, some of whom are realistic, some of whom may not be.

Now, a few weeks after Vogel was dismissed, there may be a few people who have emerged as being more likely to take the job.

One NBA insider, Jovan Buha of The Athletic, says that there are three “realistic” candidates for the spot right now.

Via The Athletic:

“Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Mike Brown are all realistic coaching candidates, in my view, depending on how Rivers’ and Snyder’s respective seasons end. I’d rank them Snyder, Brown, and Rivers from the Lakers’ perspective.”

Many Lakers fans would probably agree that, of the three, Snyder would be the best option.

Brown coached the Lakers several years ago, but his offense was slow, stilted and unimaginative. It’s anyone’s guess whether he has gotten with the times when it comes to offense, although being an assistant coach for the fast-breaking Golden State Warriors certainly can’t hurt.

Reportedly, Snyder and Rivers were somewhat turned off by the unprofessional way in which the Lakers fired Vogel.

However, Buha also added the following:

“Any available coaching candidate should be realistic for the Lakers. It’s going to be the top job on the market aside from perhaps Brooklyn. You get to coach James and Davis and live in Los Angeles while at the helm of the most storied franchise in NBA history. I think most coaches would jump at that opportunity, assuming the Lakers offer market value with dollars and years.”

