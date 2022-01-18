‘The Kite Runner’ Heading To Broadway – The Hamden Journal

Playwright Matthew Spangler’s stage adaptation of The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling book-turned-movie, will make its Broadway premiere this summer.

The play, which debuted in 2007 at San José State University, where Spangler teaches, will begin a limited run at Broadway’s Hayes Theatre on July 6, running for 17 weeks only. Giles Croft, who has directed productions of the play in the U.K., will direct on Broadway.

Producing are Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner, with Daryl Roth serving as executive producer.

The novel was published in 2003 and tells the story of Amir, a young boy in Kabul, during the fall of Afghanistan’s monarchy through the rise of the Taliban regime. Marc Forster directed the 2007 film from a screenplay by David Benioff.

The production’s website describes the play as “a tale of brothers, heartache and homeland” that “speaks to audiences from a place we can all relate to. A place of family, longing and belonging. No matter where you’re from, The Kite Runner will take you on a journey you will never forget.”

