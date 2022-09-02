‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reunites With ‘Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell – The Hamden Journal

Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. Col. Sanders and Bill Gates both had business failures early in their career. Joe Biden had several presidential runs derail.

And Jennifer Hudson finished seventh in Season 3 of American Idol. But the EGOT winner hasn’t let that misstep hold her down, and apparently isn’t holding any grudges. She’ll kick off the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 12 by reuniting with American Idol judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since that memorable 2004 season.

The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday.

The new Hudson series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. It will be syndicated through Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Executive producers include Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.