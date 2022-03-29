‘The Island Between Tides’, Based On J.M. Barrie Tale, Underway – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paloma Kwiatkowski (Riot Girls), Donal Logue (Sons Of Anarchy), David Mazouz (Gotham), Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter), and Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach (Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee) have been set to star in supernatural thriller The Island Between Tides.

Production is underway in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, with XYZ Films newly aboard to rep North American sales. Above is a first look image.

The feature film, based on Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie’s gothic bedtime tale Mary Rose, takes place in the coastal wilds of the Alaskan border. The plot follows Lily (Kwiatkowski), a young woman who follows a mysterious melody onto a remote tidal island. When she crosses back over at the next low tide, she emerges into a world where decades have passed.

Writer-director-producers are Andrew Holmes (Dolph) and Emmy-winning filmmaker Austin Andrews (Julie and the Phantoms).

The Island Between Tides is the first feature adaptation of the forgotten ghost story Mary Rose, which The New York Times likened to a “more mature” reworking of Barrie’s more famous Peter Pan. Mary Rose has a rich Hollywood backstory: Alfred Hitchcock saw a stage version during its first run in the 1920s and became obsessed with the property. He acquired the rights from Paramount in the early 1960s and attached Tippi Hedren to play Mary Rose, only to have Universal kibosh the production out of fears that a ghost story would be a box office failure. In his last years, Hitchcock told his biographer that one of his life’s greatest regrets was not bringing Mary Rose to the big screen. In a final twist, the rights to Mary Rose were acquired in 2000 by Tippi Hedren’s daughter, Melanie Griffith, and her husband Antonio Banderas. Ultimately, that project was also shelved.

The film is now produced by Flicker Theory, Famous Red Car, and Mad Samurai Productions. Also producing are Matthew Cervi and Josh Huculiak. Co-producers are Morgana Wyllie and Amber Ripley, and executive producers are Darren Benning, James Tocher, Michael Shepard and Adam Scorgie.

According to the producers, The Island Between Tides is the first film to shoot in the northern Canadian port city of Prince Rupert. The production was made possible via support from Telefilm Canada.

