‘The Irrational’ Pilot At NBC Rounds Out Cast – The Hamden Journal

Universal TV has added three new actors to The Irrational, the NBC pilot starring Jesse L. Martin as Alec Baker, a professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases.

Travina Springer will play Kylie, who is described as a creative free spirit and Alec’s younger sister, with whom he currently resides. Molly Kunz will take over as Phoebe, a protégé of Alec and conscientious graduate student pursuing her master’s degree in psychology. And Arash DeMaxi will portray Owen, a grad student of psychology with a playful sense of humor and natural curiosity.

Springer will appear in the new Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ series Ms. Marvel. Additional credits include Life in Pieces, Strange Angel and the Clint Eastwood-helmed film The Mule. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Archetype and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Kunz recently starred in The Wolf and the Lion, which was released theatrically this year. She had prior recurring roles in Colony and Chicago Fire. She is repped by Trademark Talent, TalentWorks and Myman Greenspan.

DeMaxi’s credits include guest starring roles on Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, The Equalizer and Modern Love. He also can be seen in the upcoming Netflix drama Partner Track. He’s repped byCESD and Sweet 180

The Irrational is from Universal TV and is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational. Arika Mittman is a writer/executive producer. Other EPs are Sam Baum and Mark Goffman. Ariely will consult.