‘The Irrational’ Drama Starring Jesse L. Martin Lands NBC Series Order – The Hamden Journal

NBC has picked up drama pilot The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, to series.

The Irrational, from Arika Lisanne Mittman, was ordered to pilot in February and signs were looking good for a series order. As The Hamden Journal previously reported, a mini writers room was set up in the fall to produce a couple of backup scripts, and cast options, which had been set to expire in October, were extended through the end of this month.

Written by Mittman, The Irrational is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational. The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Martin also is producing the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum while Ariely serves as a consultant. David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The Irrational and procedural drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton, are among NBC’s six off-cycle pilots to get series orders. The network passed on dramas Unbroken and Blank Slate.