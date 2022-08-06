The Inverted Yield Curve Is Back. What Investors Need to Know.

Text size





The Treasury yield curve continues to widen, with no signs that the trend is nearing an end.

The Federal Reserve raised the federal-funds target rate by 75 basis points, from 1.50% to 2.25%, last week. Yet the rate is still 75 basis points below the yield on the two-year Treasury note. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

If the Fed is serious about bringing down the inflation rate to the 2%-3% area, then it would have to further raise the fed-funds rate target. The consumer price index is climbing at a 9%-plus annual rate, and even the Fed’s preferred measure—the personal consumption expenditure index—is climbing at an almost 5% annual rate.

With the Fed raising short-term interest rates, the bond market is signaling that their efforts will put the economy into recession—if it hasn’t begun already. Long-term interest rates are now lower than short-term ones. Every recession has been preceded by short-term rates pushing above long-term interest rates.

Below we show the difference between the two-year T-note yield and the 10-year T-bond yield. The monthly chart shows that the two-year yield is 3/8 of a percentage point higher than the 10-year yield. At its current level, the inversion is wider than it was in 2006-07—just before the housing crisis began. And it is within striking distance of 2000, when the two-year yield was half a point higher than the 10-year yield.

The investment implications: Overweight biotech and healthcare stocks and avoid stocks with high price/earnings ratios. An inverted yield curve signals that a recession is on the horizon, and in a recession, industries whose fortunes aren’t tied directly to the economy and have demographic tailwinds (such as biotech and healthcare) won’t be affected adversely. And in a slowdown, high-P/E stocks are often at greater risk for reporting earnings that fall short of expectations.

Andrew Addison is the author of The Institutional View, a research service that focuses on technical analysis.

Write to [email protected]