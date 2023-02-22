The internet is obsessed with a pizza delivery guy who served both pizza and relationship tea after a TikToker accidentally sent her order to her ex’s house

A TikToker’s viral encounter has turned into a heartwarming fundraising opportunity.tiktok.com/@deannanicole96

A TikToker ordered pizza on Super Bowl Sunday, but it accidentally got re-routed to her ex’s address.

The delivery driver recapped the juicy mishap and even provided “tea” on her ex’s new relationship.

The moment went viral, and has spun into a heartwarming fundraiser for those living with his rare genetic disorder.

A TikToker’s pizza order that got accidentally sent to her ex-boyfriend’s address began a viral saga that’s turned her delivery driver into an unsung hero, and even a fundraiser that plans to give thousands of dollars to those living with a rare genetic disorder.

It all started when Deanna Warren, a 26-year-old pediatric nurse from Rochester, NY, ordered pizza for her Super Bowl party. But Guida’s, a local shop from where she ordered, had her old address on file. She’d moved out of her ex’s home in May, she said.

Last weekend, Warren shared a TikTok recounting what happened when she received a call about the embarrassing mix-up and what her driver witnessed when he tried delivering the order to her ex’s house. “Not only did he deliver my pizza,” Warren said. “He served the tea.”

A video of the moment, captured by Warren’s Ring security camera, has racked up 13 million views. In it, the driver, 43-year-old Dave Meyers, said Warren’s ex first refused the pizza. His new girlfriend then came to the door inquiring about the name associated with the order. When Meyers said it was for “Deanna,” the new girlfriend had, erm, an interesting reaction.

“She’s like, ‘That’s his ex-girlfriend!” Meyers recalled what the new girlfriend said, before she became more suspicious. “‘Oh my god, is that because she saw you today?'”

Warren and her friends gasped in unison as Meyers recounted the run-in. She told Insider the gossip was juicy in and of itself, but the way Meyeres told the story made it even better. “His laughter was truly contagious,” she said.

Warren hadn’t seen her ex that day, and she confirmed that, but the mistake turned out to be more entertaining than embarrassing. “This man came, he served, he went above and fucking beyond — he was one of the girls in that moment,” she in a follow-up TikTok.

Meyers told Insider it’s in his DNA to be chatty and personalize every order. “If you just hand the pizza to somebody and you’re like, ‘Have a nice day’ – that’s just not me,” he said. “I like to put something else extra on that.”

The viral mishap has spun into a heartwarming fundraiser

As the ordeal went viral, commenters applauded Meyers’ affable sense of humor.

But Super Bowl Sunday had been a tough day for him, marking his final shift at Guida’s after three years at the pizza shop, Meyers told Insider. He’d given his notice three weeks prior, committing to finishing the football season, and is now working for a regional beer distributor.

When the two connected over text, Warren learned Meyers had quit due to a rare genetic disorder, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD), which causes weakness in shoulder and hip muscles.

“It was the worst day I’ve ever had,” Meyers said of his final day on the job, adding that he’d fallen at the shop and cut his hand on a piece of metal. “I had two wrong addresses that day. Not only did I fall in the shop, but I fell on a lady’s step, and I had the pizza in my hand and kind of fumbled it…My legs were just really bad that day.”

But he called his viral run-in with Warren “the most satisfying ending ever.”

Warren wanted to help Meyer in some way. She initially offered to share Meyer’s Venmo information in a separate TikTok. But, according to their texts, he said he preferred that any fundraising efforts spread awareness about LGMD and benefit those with more severe cases.

“I have complications, there’s no question,” Meyers told Insider. “But I’m able to work, I’m able to go out and socialize.”

Warren then thought to launch a GoFundMe campaign on Meyers’ behalf, which has already raised $4,200 of a $5,000 goal on Wednesday.

Meyers, who doesn’t have social media and said he finds the whole ordeal “unreal,” told Insider he doesn’t plan on keeping the money but instead wants to redistribute it to others who are “really bad off” and having trouble paying their bills.

And Warren wants to help him spread the message to her 16,000 TikTok followers – which has grown since they’ve both become online famous.

“Not many people know about this disease,” she said. “I personally would love to continue documenting the story, hopefully alongside Dave.”

