The Improv Comedy Club Founder Was 90 – The Hamden Journal

Budd Friedman, the founder of The Improv comedy club, has died. The Hamden Journal confirmed his death with The Hollywood Improv. He was 90.

Friedman recently had a celebration for his 90th birthday at the Hollywood Improv. We hear there will be tributes to him tonight on-stage at the venue.

Friedman opened up the Improv in New York City in 1963 shortly after quitting his job as an advertising executive with the goal to become a theatrical producer. The coffee house attracted the likes of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Albert Finney, Christopher Plummer and Jason Robard. Dustin Hoffman and Bette Midler, who were not widely known also performed at the club at the time.

Following the success of the NYC club, Friedman would later open one in L.A. in 1975.

After the news of his death, comedians like Whitney Cummings shared their thoughts.

“RIP Budd Friedman, one of the great champions of comedy and comedians. Just a monumental, incredible man. I will never stop performing at the Improv Comedy Clubs,” she tweeted.

