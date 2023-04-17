‘The Idol’ Trailer Is Here & It’s Getting ‘Nasty’

The Idol cast

Hello angels… The Idol trailer is here and full of queer faces we know and love.

Today, HBO dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and announced that it will premiere on the network Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m.

According to the official logline, “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The new trailer opens with Troye Sivan’s character asking the real questions, specifically “When was the last truly-fucking-nasty, nasty bad pop-girl?” It’s the question that the series seems to be seeking to answer. From there, Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” kicks in and we see Jocelyn and Tedros’ meet-cute in the club.

What follows is how their connection impacts Jocelyn’s career and evolution as an artist — or, as her friends say, how he’s brainwashing her.

Lily Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye

Courtesy of HBO

The already buzzy series became even more talked about when a Rolling Stone report dropped alleging that the production had “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails.” But then we’re talking about a show that’s proudly referring to itself as the “sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” so maybe it’s all just method. To be clear, both Depp and Tesfaye have refuted the publication’s claims.

Along with Depp, Tesafaye, and Sivan, The Idol stars Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

The Idol debuts Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Watch the trailer below.

www.youtube.com

The Idol | Official Teaser #4 | June 4 | HBO