‘The Idol’ Releases First Teaser Trailer For The Weeknd HBO Series – The Hamden Journal

The big tease is in. HBO has released the first teaser trailer from the The Idol, the new series from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The series stars The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

The series underwent a creative overhaul in late April. with director Amy Seimetz and actress Suzanna Son exiting. The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner turned secret cult leader.

Abel Tesfaye, who performs as The Weeknd, created the series with Levinson and Reza Fahim. He was understood to have been unhappy with the original creative direction of the show.,

The Idol was thought to have received a seven-episode order as of its April changes. HBO has not updated that status.