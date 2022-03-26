The ideal landing spot for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL free agency

Former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones is a free agent after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Jones is not the same wide receiver he was a few years ago, but is undoubtedly still capable of being a difference-maker for any team.

Now deep into 2022 free agency, Jones is still unsigned, but that likely won’t last much longer.

Fans and analysts are curious to see where Jones and other free-agent stars across the league may sign.

One may only speculate for now where Jones will continue his lengthy career, so let’s do just that.

The Indianapolis Colts makes perfect sense for Julio Jones.

The Matt Ryan connection

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts just traded for Matt Ryan, an instant upgrade from Carson Wentz, and the franchise’s best quarterback since Andrew Luck was still wearing white and blue.

Ryan was throwing passes to jones for a decade in Atlanta, breaking records and making runs for the Super Bowl. Bring the to back together for a short period of time in Indianapolis. Give Ryan a target he’s comfortable with in his first season with the team.

Boost the WR unit

Christine Tannous/IndyStar

The Colts have had T.Y. Hilton since 2012 and he has been a star for them. However, Hilton is now hitting the free agent market again after he did the same last season and resigned with the Colts on a one-year deal. He has still yet to sign for the 2022 season.

Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman are both young receivers capable of holding their own, but bringing in Julio Jones alongside them offers not only veteran experience, but a high level of talent that could benefit the offense overall.

It wouldn’t cost the Colts

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Jones is now 33-years-old and hasn’t been able to be the consistent big-time play maker he was just a few seasons ago. The one year in Tennessee did not do much for him. He needs to prove he can still be ‘the guy’ for a team.

A one or two-year deal on the cheaper end so Jones can show the Colts and the NFL he’s still got it would be a win-win for Jones and the franchise.

Story continues

He can be an offensive spark

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

The Colts need something to compete with the Titans in the AFC South. As we’ve already discussed, waiting Jones with Ryan would be wise, but Jones alone can provide a needed spark on the offense.

In his 11-year career, Jones’ lowest average yards per reception was 13.8, with his average being 15.2. Having a threat like him running routes can open up more of the passing game, as well as the run game.

Other teams in the mix

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers may be a wide receiver-needy team willing to pay Julio Jones after losing Davante Adams. The New England Patriots have also been a team to watch as the front office looks to build around Mac Jones.

For more teams that could look to add Julio Jones, see: Five NFL teams that should look to add Julio Jones.

1

1