The husband of a teacher killed in the Texas school shooting has died of a medical emergency, relative says

Irma and Joe Garcia.GoFundMe

The husband of a teacher killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school died two days later of a “medical emergency,” a relative said.

On a GoFundMe page for slain teacher Irma Garcia, her cousin wrote on Thursday that she was “equally devasted to report Irma’s husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency.”

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear,” Garcia’s cousin wrote.

The Garcia’s nephew wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Joe Garcia “passed away due to grief.”

The couple leaves behind four children, relatives said.

Irma Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher who was one of two adults killed on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman stormed the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children.

“Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt, and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody……no questions asked,” Garcia’s relatives wrote in the GoFundMe. “She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them.”

On Facebook, Irma’s sister mourned her as a “HERO.”

“My beautiful sister. I want to wake up from this nightmare,” Marissa Lozano wrote. “I love you.. I miss you…I’m broken..”

Tuesday’s massacre marks the worst at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

Onlookers outside the school reportedly urged police to storm the building and confront the shooter, with some even suggesting that parents rush the school themselves.

Videos uploaded to social media show Texas law enforcement personnel holding back desperate parents as they pleaded for officers to go into the school, though it’s unclear if the video was taken during or after the shooting.

Law enforcement officials have said the shooter was in a classroom at the school for upwards of an hour, but have not fully explained how the gunman entered the building or how police responded.

