‘The Hunger Games’ Alum Willow Shields Inks With Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Willow Shields (The Hunger Games franchise) has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Shields is best known for her breakout role as Primrose Everdeen in The Hunger Games films for Lionsgate, which together make up one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. She more recently starred opposite Kaya Scodelario and January Jones in the Netflix figure skating series, Spinning Out.

Up next for Shields is the indie drama When Time Got Louder, which had its world premiere at San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline in June.

Shields is also known from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, having become the youngest contestant in the series’ history back in 2015, at the age of 14. She continues to be repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Myman Greenspan Fox.