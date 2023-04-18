 ‘The Housemaid’ Movie Adapted By Rebecca Sonnenshine In Works At Lionsgate – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy nominee Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) is set to pen a feature adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel The Housemaid for Lionsgate.

The psychological thriller unveiled by Grand Central Publishing last April, which has remained on the Amazon bestsellers list for almost a year, follows a struggling woman who is relieved when she gets to start fresh as a housemaid to an upscale, wealthy couple. Soon, however, she finds herself falling for the kind and attractive husband. From behind closed doors, she sees everything and soon learns that the Winchesters’ secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman and Alex Young will produce the film, with Mandeville’s Carly Kleinbart overseeing the project and also serving in a producorial role. Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing for Lionsgate. And it was Jason Weltman who negotiated the deal for the studio.

Sonnenshine is the creator and showrunner of the supernatural horror series Archive 81, starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, which premiered on Netflix last year. She prior to that rose from co-EP to exec producer on the dark superhero series The Boys produced for Amazon by Sony Pictures Television, landing Emmy nominations for both Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series in 2021, with the latter recognizing her work on the show’s Season 2 finale.

Additional television credits for Sonnenshine, who is also a WGA and Independent Spirit Award nominee, include The Vampire Diaries and Outcast. She’s best known to date on the feature side for penning the horror-drama The Keeping Hours, produced by Blumhouse and directed by Karen Moncrieff, which won the Audience Award upon its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

McFadden is #1 Amazon, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Publisher’s Weekly bestselling author who remarkably, also works as a practicing physician specializing in brain surgery. Her novels have been translated into 30+ languages.

Sonnenshine is represented by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.