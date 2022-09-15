‘The Hole In The Fence’ Star Valeria Lamm Signs With Sovereign Talent Group – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Valeria Lamm (The Hole In The Fence) has signed with Sovereign Talent Group under their theatrical division.

Lamm’s breakout role was in the critically acclaimed film, The Hole in the Fence (El hoyo en la cerca) in the role of Jordi De La Torre. The 2021 feature, written and directed by Joaquin del Paso, premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival and took home the Best Cinematography award, and was nominated for Best Film. Lamm also made history as the youngest trans-actor to participate in the festival.

The Hole in the Fence recently garnered multiple Ariel Awards nominations including Best Screenplay at the 2022 Ariel Awards which recognizes the best of Mexican cinema by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. The AMACC is regarded as the most prestigious award in the Mexican film industry and is considered Mexico’s equivalent to the Academy Awards.

“We are very excited to take this journey with Ms. Lam as we see such a bright and talented future for the young actress. We are thrilled to be representing such an upcoming talent and adding her to our very talented and diverse roster,” says Anthony Robles, Lamm’s agent.

Her first major role came in 2018 as Lamm voiced the character of Pequeño Galo in Walt Disney’s and M6 Studios French animated family film, Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion.