‘The Hills’ Reboot With New Cast Greenlighted By MTV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MTV is bringing back one of its most popular reality franchises, The Hills, with a new incarnation. The Paramount network has given a series order to The Hills: Next Gen, from MTV Entertainment Studios.



The Hills: Next Gen will feature a brand new cast which is expected to be more diverse than the original. The series will follow close group of 20-something friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in a very different L.A. They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu.

Created by Adam DiVello and executive produced by Liz Gateley and Sean Travis, the original The Hills, starring Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner, was a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The series ran on MTV for six seasons, from 2006-2010, and focused on the personal and professional lives of several young women and men living in L.A.

The series was revived by MTV in 2018, with the original cast returning for the new installment, The Hills: New Beginnings. It premiered in 2019 and ran for two seasons