‘The Hills’ Alumna Audrina Patridge Signs With A3 Artists Agency – The Hamden Journal

Audrina Patridge, maybe known best for her starring role on MTV reality series The Hills and reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

TV personality, podcast host and author Patridge rose to fame on The Hills which chronicled the lives of several young men and women living in Los Angeles. It aired for six seasons on MTV from 2006-2010. It was followed by reboot The Hills: New Beginnings which aired for two seasons from 2019-2021.

Patridge currently co-hosts popular podcast Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch, with former co-stars Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado and Heidi Montag. Each week, they break down a particular episode, and give fans the real lowdown behind-the-scenes on what was actually real and what was fake.

This past May, Patridge released her memoir, Choices, that gave fans the inside scoop on life in Hollywood in the early 2000s, as well as the highs and lows of her personal relationships.

Other notable credits include hosting NBC’s travel and lifestyle show, 1st Look for two seasons, starring on Season 11 of Dancing with the Stars, as well as her own reality show entitled, Audrina, produced by Mark Burnett.

Patridge continues to be repped by Mortar Media and Kopeikin Law.