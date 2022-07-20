The Highs and Lows of Mike Tyson’s Life Are Examined in New Trailer for Hulu’s Mike

Mike isn’t pulling any punches.

The new trailer for the Hulu limited series about the notorious boxer Mike Tyson, premiering August 25, doesn’t shy away from the darker and grittier parts of the athlete’s complicated past.

“People see me as an animal,” Tyson (Trevante Rhodes) says in the trailer. “They call me a savage.”

As images flash of Tyson’s illustrious boxing career and his time in prison, he recites a speech from one of the most infamous moments of his career.

“I’m the most vicious, ruthless champion there’s ever been,” he says. “No one can match me. My style’s impetuous. I’m ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat your children. Praise be to Allah. “

Tyson made the comments to Showtime’s Jim Gray after defeating Lou Savarese in 2000.

The trailer goes back to Tyson’s childhood, where his mother Lorna Mae (Olunike Adeliyi) warns him, “I gave you life. Now you headed down the path of a doomed child. It’s coming, Mike. It’s coming.”

Tyson tells his mother “I’m going to become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world,” which is exactly what he did in 1986 at the age of 20.

As his career and personal life evolve, the trailer introduces his ex-wife Robin Givens (Laura Herrier), who tells Tyson, “You’re so desperate for someone to love you.”

Tyson and Givens were married for just over a year between 1988 and 1989.

In the end, Tyson is left to ask himself, “If I wasn’t the champ, who would still love me?”

Find out when Mike premieres August 25 on Hulu.

