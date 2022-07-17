The High-Profile Attorneys Backing Twitter and Elon Musk

Twitter and Elon Musk have each picked lawyers from powerhouse firms for their battle against one another, a fight prompted by Mr. Musk’s attempt to walk away from a $44 billion deal to purchase the social-media giant.

The court case, touched off earlier this week when Twitter sued Mr. Musk in Delaware Chancery Court, sets up a showdown between teams of veteran lawyers with experience putting together billion-dollar deals and navigating clashes over broken buyouts. The court on Friday set a July 19 date for an in-person meeting at 11 a.m. to discuss Twitter’s motion to expedite the case.