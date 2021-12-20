The Hideaway Entertainment To Produce Parenting Comedy – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Hideaway Entertainment has come aboard Sleep Train, a genre-bending comedy written by Andrew Nunnelly.

The film billed as Game Night meets Inception follows a couple sleep training their child over the course of one delirious night. Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, and Kristy Grisham will produce for The Hideaway Entertainment, with Kristy Grisham and Jen Cox overseeing the project on behalf of the company. A director has not yet been attached.

The Hideaway’s Vice President of Development and Production Kristy Grisham met Nunnelly when she was sleep training her son, which happened to be around the same time he was sleep training his. “Becoming a parent is really rewarding yet challenging, and as a working mom, I wanted to truly capture the essence of modern parenthood,” she said. “I found myself laughing at the absurdity of those early months, and I want to see a film that showcases the modern parent in all their sleep deprived glory.”

“While this movie explores what it means to be a modern parent, Andrew crafted grounded, relatable characters that are accessible to everyone,” added The Hideaway CEO Jonathan Gray and President Matthew Rhodes in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to bring Andrew’s vision to life.”

Nunnelly formerly served as a development executive at Stephen Gaghan’s Super Emotional and recently produced the Netflix series Chambers, from creator Leah Rachel. 20th Television acquired his original pilot Toxoplasmosis last year in a competitive situation. He is also currently developing series for A+E Studios, 3311 Productions and Sreda Global.

The Hideaway Entertainment recently co-financed and produced the Russo Brothers Apple TV+ pic Cherry, starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo. The company is currently producing and financing the film Otherwise Illegal Activity, written by Terence Winter, as well as Combat Control with MGM. The latter action film written by Michael Russell Gunn will be directed by Sam Hargrave (Extraction franchise), with Jake Gyllenhaal set to star.

Hideaway’s Sleep Train deal was brokered by attorney Christian Simonds of Reed Smith. Nunnelly is represented by Tim Patricia at Buchwald and attorney Barry Littman.