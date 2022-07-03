The ‘Heartstopper’ Cast Marched In London Pride And Melted Hearts

The cast of

The cast of “Heartstopper” (from left) Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell attend Pride in London 2022. (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images)

The cast of Netflix’s LGBTQ British teen rom-com, “Heartstopper,” was seen marching in London’s Pride parade on Saturday.

Draped in a Pride flag, Joe Locke, who plays the curly-haired protagonist Charlie Spring, and Kit Connor, who plays rugby hunk Nick Nelson, held hands and waved to the crowd. Fans of the show lost it — in person and online.

Locke and Nelson were joined in the parade by Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson) and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring).

When the group came across anti-LGBTQ counterprotesters, the actors drowned out their chants by singing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and gave the middle finger while jumping up and down.

Locke and Connor posted proudly about the interaction on Twitter.

“Heartstopper,” based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, broke records with both reviewers and audiences when it debuted in April 2022. The lovable show has already been picked up for a second season, likely to be released in 2023.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.