‘The Harder They Fall,’ Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Take Top Honors

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented on BET tonight, with Jennifer Hudson emerging as a top winner, taking home both the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards. Will Smith also emerged as Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, with “The Harder They Fall” winning Outstanding Motion Picture. Many more winners were announced this week during the non-televised NAACP Image Awards.
Take a look at the full winners list below.
More from Variety
Entertainer of the year
Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Outstanding motion picture
“The Harder They Fall”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”
LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Outstanding actress in a motion picture
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Halle Berry, “Bruised”
Tessa Thompson, “Passing”
Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”
Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”
LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Audra McDonald, “Respect”
Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”
Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding animated motion picture
“Encanto”
“Luca”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Sing 2”
“Vivo”
Outstanding comedy series
“Insecure”
“black-ish”
“Harlem”
“Run the World”
“The Upshaws”
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”
Jay Ellis, “Insecure”
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”
Regina Hall, “Black Monday”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Outstanding drama series
“Queen Sugar”
“9-1-1”
“All American”
“Godfather of Harlem”
“Pose”
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”
Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”
Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
“Colin in Black & White”
“Genius: Aretha”
“Love Life”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“The Underground Railroad”
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Kevin Hart, “True Story”
Anthony Mackie, “Solos”
Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”
Wesley Snipes, “True Story”
William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!”
Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”
Outstanding new artist
Saweetie
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Tems
Zoe Wees
Outstanding male artist
Anthony Hamilton
Drake
Giveon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
Outstanding female artist
Jazmine Sullivan
H.E.R.
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Outstanding album
“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic
“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Giveon
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.