‘The Harder They Fall,’ Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Take Top Honors

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented on BET tonight, with Jennifer Hudson emerging as a top winner, taking home both the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards. Will Smith also emerged as Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, with “The Harder They Fall” winning Outstanding Motion Picture. Many more winners were announced this week during the non-televised NAACP Image Awards.

Take a look at the full winners list below.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture

“The Harder They Fall”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry, “Bruised”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra McDonald, “Respect”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding animated motion picture

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

“Vivo”

Outstanding comedy series

“Insecure”

“black-ish”

“Harlem”

“Run the World”

“The Upshaws”

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis, “Insecure”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Outstanding drama series

“Queen Sugar”

“9-1-1”

“All American”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

“Colin in Black & White”

“Genius: Aretha”

“Love Life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Kevin Hart, “True Story”

Anthony Mackie, “Solos”

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Wesley Snipes, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!”

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”

Outstanding new artist

Saweetie

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding male artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Giveon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist

Jazmine Sullivan

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Outstanding album

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Giveon

