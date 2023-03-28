‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Moves On To ‘The Testaments’, Eric Tuchman & Yahlin Chang Step Up – The Hamden Journal

There’s some succession planning going on in The Handmaid’s Tale universe.

As the Hulu drama series enters its final season, showrunner Bruce Miller is stepping down and moving his focus to the TV adaptation of author Margaret Atwood’s book sequel The Testaments.

Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, exec producers and writers on the show have been upped to co-showrunners of the main series.

It comes after the streamer renewed the Emmy-winning, Elisabeth Moss-fronted series for a sixth and final season. The new season picks up after the events of season six.

While Tuchman and Chang will oversee the season, Miller will still be involved. He is writing two episodes including the season premiere, and potentially the season finale, although that is not set in stone.

But Miller’s main focus now will be on The Testaments, which has been in development at Hulu since at least 2019.

The spinoff, which like The Handmaid’s Tale comes from Amazon-owned MGM Television, picks up more than fifteen years after Offred’s final scene in The Handmaid’s Tale novel, and is narrated by three female characters.