‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

The handmaids are getting out of Gilead — but not for another year. Hulu has renewed “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a sixth and final season; the news comes six days ahead of the streaming drama’s season 5 premiere.

The series’ creator and showrunner Bruce Miller has been developing sequel series “The Testaments,” which picks up well after the end of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for years at Hulu, though it has not yet been ordered to series.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which made Hulu the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award in the Best Series (so, drama or comedy) category in 2017, is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel of the same name. The series has won 15 Emmy Awards, as well as a Peabody.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Miller, the show’s top executive producer, said in a statement on Thursday. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

“Five years ago, almost to the day, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service,” Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television’s streaming originals, added. “In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show — a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact.”

In the fifth season, June (Elisabeth Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).

Season 5 also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 5 will premiere with a pair of episodes on Wednesday, September 14 on Hulu. “Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons,” Erwich said.

