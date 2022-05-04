‘The Hand Of God’ Named Best Film At Italy’s David Di Donatello Awards – The Hamden Journal

The David di Donatello Awards were held in Rome on Tuesday evening, the first time Italy’s equivalent to the Oscar has had a fully in-person ceremony in the pandemic era. Taking top honors was Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God which scooped Best Film and Director as well as Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Saponangelo and a tie for Best Cinematography. In the latter category, The Hand Of God shared the win with Freaks Out, a fantasy drama that likewise debuted in Venice.
Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama launched on the Lido last September where it won the Grand Jury Prize. A Netflix title, it went on to myriad festival and critics prizes and was also nominated for an Oscar as Best International Feature.
Freaks Out, directed by Gabriele Mainetti, also picked up prizes for Producer, Production Design, Hair and Makeup. Other titles to figure in the David di Donatello’s include Venice debuts Qui Rido Io (The King Of Laughter) starring Toni Servillo, and Giuseppe Tornatore’s tribute Ennio, as well as Jonas Carpignano’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry A Chiara.
Here’s the full list of winners:
BEST FILM
The Hand Of God
BEST DIRECTOR
Paolo Sorrentino – The Hand Of God
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
Laura Samani – Piccolo Corpo
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Valia Santella – Ariaferma
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Monica Zapelli, Donatella Di Pietrantonio – L’Arminuta
BEST PRODUCER
Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi and Mattia Guerra (Lucky Red); Gabriele Mainetti (Goon Films) with Rai Cinema in co-production with Gapbusters – Freaks Out
BEST ACTRESS
Swamy Rotolo – A Chiara
BEST ACTOR
Silvio Orlando – Ariaferma
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Eduardo Scarpetta – Qui Rido Io
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Teresa Saponangelo – The Hand Of God
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (TIE)
Daria D’Antonio – The Hand Of God
Michele D’Attanasio – Freaks Out
BEST SCORE
Nicola Piovani – I Fratelli Di Filippo
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
La Profondita Degli Abissi – Manuel Agnelli
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Massimiliano Sturiale, Ilaria Fallacara – Freaks Out
BEST COSTUMES
Ursula Patzak – Qui Rido Io
BEST MAKEUP
Diego Prestopino, Emanuele De Luca, Davide De Luca – Freaks Out
BEST HAIR
Marco Perna – Freaks Out
BEST EDITING
Massimo Quaglia, Annalisa Schillaci – Ennio
BEST SOUND
Gilberto Martinelli, Fabio Venturi, Gianni Pallotto, Francesco Vallocchia – Ennio
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Stefano Leoni – Freaks Out
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ennio
BEST SHORT FILM
Maestrale, Nico Bonomolo
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Belfast
YOUNG DAVID
The Hand Of God
CAREER DAVID
Giovanna Ralli
SPECIAL DAVID
Sabrina Ferilli
SPECIAL DAVID
Antonio Capuano