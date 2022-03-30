The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television Sets April 9, 10 For TV Awards Event – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



After being exclusively virtual the past couple of years, we are happy to announce we are back in front of a live audience again.

The Oscars may have just ended, but The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television event is looking forward with the biggest gathering of the small screen’s awards hopefuls we have ever put together. It will all take place at Paramount Studios in person, and live streamed for those at home, on the weekend of April 9 and 10, 2022.

Forty-seven shows and 146 speakers will participate in The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television, a massive kickoff event for the TV awards season. The hybrid gathering will begin in person at Paramount at 7AM with a catered breakfast, as well as virtually streaming live starting at 8AM PT both days. There will also be lunch served and a cocktail reception following each day.

ABC, AMC Networks, Apple TV+, CBS Studios, Disney Television Studios, Fox Television, FX, HBO Max, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Paramount+, Paramount Network, Peacock, Showtime, Sony Pictures Television, Starz, UCP/Peacock and Warner Bros Television are all participating.

Numerous stars and showrunners are among those attending including Michael Keaton, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Bob Odenkirk, Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Octavia Spencer, Jared Leto, Patrick Stewart, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Park Hae-soo, Winona Ryder, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Miles Teller, Josh Brolin, Amanda Seyfried, Laura Linney, Jason Bateman, Daveed Diggs, Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Joshua Jackson, Rosario Dawson, Murray Bartlett, Ben Foster, Barry Levinson, Mindy Kaling, Ralph Macchio, Tiffany Haddish, Seth Meyers, Tony Goldwyn, Viola Davis, Melanie Lynskey, John C. Reilly and many, many, many others.

Women Of The Movement, As We See It, Harlem, Outer Range, With Love, Better Call Saul, Pachinko, Severance, Truth Be Told, We Crashed, Ghosts, Star Trek: Picard, Abbott Elementary, The Wonder Years, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome To Flatch, Better Things, Dave, Mayans M.C., Snowfall, The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Survivor, The White Lotus, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Dopesick, Only Murders In The Building, Pam & Tommy, The Hot Zone: Anthrax, The Dropout, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Ozark, Russian Doll, Squid Game, Stranger Things, 1883, The Offer, Yellowstone, Bel Air, The Amber Ruffin Show, The First Lady, Yellowjackets, Cobra Kai, The After Party, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Dr. Death, and DMZ are shows being highlighted over the course of the weekend.

Moderators are Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Rosy Cordero, Alexandra Del Rosario, Mike Fleming Jr., Matt Grobar, Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Lynette Rice, Joe Utichi, Peter White.

Sponsors: Apple TV+, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios and Michter’s.

Partners include: Desalto, Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea, Jason Mizrahi, The American Pavilion and Tidelli.

Register for the event at https://contenderstelevision.thehamdenjournal.com/ If you have any questions, email us at [email protected]