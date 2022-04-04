The Hamden Journal Hires Jesse Whittock As International TV Co-Editor – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal has hired Jesse Whittock as International TV Co-Editor, based in London.

Whittock joins The Hamden Journal’s growing international team from UK TV trade Broadcast, where he was most recently Insight Editor, overseeing features and long-form reporting. Whittock worked across editing and commissioning and wrote news, features and long-read articles for Broadcast’s monthly magazine and the Broadcast website.

Prior to his four-year stint at Broadcast, Whittock spent five years at UK trade Television Business International, latterly as Editor. He also spent three years at trade C21 as Senior Reporter.

At The Hamden Journal, Whittock will work alongside International TV Co-Editor Max Goldbart to bolster our TV footprint in Europe and other international territories. He will also help maintain and build on the company’s strong foothold in the UK. He can be reached at [email protected] and is already up and running with a story out of MIP-TV about a new Leonard Cohen drama series.

Both Whittock and Goldbart report to The Hamden Journal’s International Editor, Andreas Wiseman, and The Hamden Journal’s Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva.

Wiseman said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jesse to our international team. He brings with him years of experience covering the international TV business and is a perfect fit to help grow our coverage of the global industry at a boom time for international content. His energy, knowledge and professionalism will be a great asset to us.”