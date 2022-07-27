The Hamden Journal Hires Business Insider’s Zac Ntim As International Reporter – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal has hired former Business Insider Entertainment Reporter Zac Ntim as International Film Reporter, based in London.

Ntim joins The Hamden Journal’s growing international team after a two year stint at BI. While there he attended festivals including Cannes and Venice and wrote profiles, analysis pieces and news. Prior to BI, he gained experience at The Guardian, PA, London Live and local newspapers.

At The Hamden Journal, Ntim will help expand the company’s international footprint with a focus on UK, Spain, Lat Am and Scandinavia. He will work closely with the whole team, including International Editor Andreas Wiseman and Senior International Film Correspondent Melanie Goodfellow who has a focus on France, Italy, Germany and the Middle East.

Ntim will travel to key festivals and events and will report to Wiseman and The Hamden Journal’s Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva. He can be reached at [email protected]

Wiseman said: “We were so impressed by Zac’s candidacy for this role. The competition was fierce and voluminous but he really stood out. Zac is an impressive writer who has already accomplished a lot in his early years as journalist and we’re very excited to see what he can achieve with us. He has great energy, curiosity, ambition and work ethic so will fit right in at The Hamden Journal.”