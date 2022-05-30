The gunmaker whose rifle was used in Uvalde shooting reportedly runs direct-to-consumer ads to aimed at younger buyers

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The gunmaker that made the rifle used in the Texas elementary school shooting uses online direct-to-consumer advertising tactics to attract young buyers, according to the New York Times.

Daniel Defense also runs ads modeled after popular video game “Call of Duty,” likely also aimed to appeal to a younger audience, per the Times. The Uvalde shooter bought the rifles used in the attack days after his 18th birthday.

The Times reported how Daniel Defense also runs a buy-now, pay-later scheme, which is advertised on the home page of its website.

The financing program allows buyers to spread out the cost of an assault-style rifle, some models of which retail for more than $1,800, over multiple pay periods in “three easy steps.”

The scheme is in partnership with Credova, a buy now, pay later company, according to Daniel Defense’s website.

The Uvalde shooter reportedly bought a military-style rifle online from Daniel Defense a week before the massacre which left 19 children and two adults dead on May 24.

Legislators in several U.S. states are pushing to strengthen gun control laws. Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey called on his state’s senate last week to pass a bill that would raise the legal gun purchasing age from 18 to 21, progress on which was stalled last year.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also said that he would move to expedite stricter gun laws, including allowing individuals to sue gun manufacturers, according to Forbes.

The Times also reported last week that Daniel Defense was one of many gun manufacturer companies which received pandemic aid from the US government in 2020. It was granted a $3.1 million loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Daniel Defense did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The Times reported CEO Marty Daniel did not respond to their requests for comment.

In a statement posted on its website, Daniel Defense said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act,” the statement continued.

“As reported in Governor Abbott’s press conference, it is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense. We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations.

“We will keep the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community in our thoughts and our prayers.”

