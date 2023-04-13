‘The Great’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Catherine and Peter Try Couples Therapy

Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia are doing all they can to make it work before they call it quits.

Hulu released a trailer for the newest installation of “The Great,” the satirical series that follows Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) rise to power. After she imprisoned Peter’s (Nicholas Hoult) friends and attempted to murder him in Season 2, Season 3 sees them try to improve their marriage.

The trailer opens with Catherine and Peter seated beside each other, confessing to the problems in their relationship.

“There was some bloodshed,” Catherine says. “She tried to kill me,” Peter responds. “I did,” Catherine admits, before asking, “How can we trust each other?”

A woman sitting across from them says, simply, “Faith.”

“Annoying answer,” Catherine retorts. “Agreed,” says Peter.

Season 3 also follows Catherine’s struggle to win the favor of the Russian people — who make something of a voodoo doll to spite her, as seen in the trailer — as Peter tries to keep himself busy while being plagued by visions of his late father (Jason Isaacs).

“The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara. Season 1 premiered in 2020, with Season 2 following in 2021. All ten episodes of Season 3 premiere on May 12.

Along with McNamara, executive producers of “The Great” include Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman. Civic Center Media produces in association with MRC Television.

See the trailer below.

