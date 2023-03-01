The Great Gets Season 3 Release Date

Elle Fanning’s reign as Catherine the Great will continue this spring.

Hulu announced Wednesday that The Great Season 3 will arrive on Friday, May 12, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. The streamer has also released a first look photo, which you can see above.

Season 3 sees Fanning’s Catherine and Nicholas Hoult’s Peter “attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems,” according to the official logline. “Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs) get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.”

Meanwhile, “Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia,” the logline continues. “She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.”

Season 2, which was released in November 2021, earned a TVLine reader grade of “A.” You can revisit our finale post mortem here.

