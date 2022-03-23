The Gotham Launches Fourth Cycle Of Film And Media Career Development Program – The Hamden Journal

The Gotham Film & Media Institute has begun accepting applications for the fourth cycle of its Gotham EDU Film and Media Career Development Program, with submissions to close on April 4.

This summer, the hybrid program will look to provide two cohorts of approximately 20 students with a working knowledge of the various sectors within the film and media industry. During its six-week virtual component, students will attend interactive workshops, peer meetups and discussions, as well as one-on-one mentor sessions with industry professionals from across the media landscape, including screenwriters, showrunners, executives, producers, and distributors across the scripted and documentary film, TV and audio industries.

While tuition for the program is $2,500, students are encouraged to apply for scholarships including The Questlove Gotham EDU Scholarship, announced by the Summer of Soul filmmaker at last year’s Gotham Awards, which will cover the cost of admission, while presenting other offerings integrated with iHeartMedia’s existing fellowship and internship programs. The scholarships will be given to individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color with special priority given to students who are currently attending Historic Black College & Universities.

“There are so many talented young people who won’t reach their potential because they don’t know how to navigate the confusing and often exclusive media landscape. This scholarship is all about providing pathways and guidance for their success,” said Questlove. “With the help of The Gotham Film & Media Institute and iHeartMedia, I know we will make a real difference in the careers and lives of young creators, particularly those from HBCUs. I can’t wait to meet them and to see what they create.”

“Questlove has an indefatigable presence within our culture and continues to make an outsized impact in music, television, film, writing, and podcasting,” said The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Executive Director, Jeffrey Sharp. “Having continually pushed musical boundaries as an artist, producer, and band leader, he has also become increasingly lauded for the efforts he makes as a mentor and teacher. Now The Questlove Gotham EDU Scholarship will help so many young creatives to reach their full potential and achieve dreams they didn’t know were possible. It’s an honor to partner with Questlove and iHeartMedia on this truly impactful scholarship.”

“An awesome part of our growth at the iHeartPodcast Network has been through our partnerships with amazing talent like Questlove – whose creativity is matched by his passion for sharing his knowledge with others,” added iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Bryne. “We’re thrilled to partner with him and The Gotham Film & Media Institute – an organization dedicated to providing opportunities and pathways for creatives – on this initiative. We know it will open doors for many talented young people and we can’t wait to see what those doors lead to.”

Also on the table for students is The Joel Schumacher / Sophia Cranshaw Mentorship Scholarship—a $150,000 donation that has enabled four undergraduates to attend the Gotham EDU summer program on full scholarship since Summer 2021, which will likewise be awarded to people of color and individuals from LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous communities.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute is a non-profit led by Sharp, which looks to foster a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It and Expanding Communities. To apply for its Film and Media Career Development Program, click here.