The ‘Goonies’ house will soon become a fan haven, thanks to a Kansas businessman

A dedicated fan of “The Goonies” is looking to bring new life to one of the film’s essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985.

That fan is Kansas businessman Behman Zakeri, who purchased the home, which was listed for more than $1.6 million, in December. Zakeri told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he wants to restore the Astoria, Ore., abode to its “Goonies” glory as a haven for fellow fans.

“I’m just super excited to try to be the best I can be for the ‘Goonies’ community,” he told the Post.

In the film, directed by Richard Donner, a group of friends living in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood fight to protect their homes from foreclosure. While doing so, they discover a map that sparks a journey for pirate treasure.

Since “The Goonies” premiered, fans have flocked to the northwestern Oregon home to celebrate the film. Zakeri was among those who have visited the Victorian multiple times. He said he had his eyes set on the home long before the deal closed in December.

After purchasing the house from former owner Sandi Preston, Zakeri (who primarily lives in Kansas with his wife) added that he wants to incorporate details from the film into the home — including a zip line used by Ke Huy Quan’s character, Data.

“Somebody that was a true ‘Goonie’ needed to have it to kind of make sure that it didn’t go away,” Zakeri told the Post. “If the wrong person buys ‘The Goonies’ house, what if they do what Troy’s father wanted to do in the movie and bulldoze it and turn it into a golf course or something? Too many people’s hearts would break.”

In a Twitter post last week, Zakeri tagged several stars of the adventure film, inviting them over to his newly purchased home. Among the mentioned actors was Corey Feldman, who played Clarke Devereaux, a.k.a. “Mouth.”

“Congratulations Behman! Welcome 2 #THEGOONDOCKS,” Feldman replied. “Please Keep The Magic Alive!! And always allow the fans of all ages access 2 take pics in front of your home. They will B eternally GR8FUL I Assure U! Good Luck Dude!”

Actor Robert Davi, who portrayed Jake, tweeted at Zakeri that “There should be a 40 [anniversary] there” at the Oregon home.

“DEAL,” Zakari replied.

