The good, the bad and the ugly of the Steelers picks in new TD Wire mock draft

When the 2022 NFL draft gets here, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to be patient. Picking No. 20 overall, the Steelers, who are clearly eyeing a quarterback are going to have to sit back and see what happens ahead of them. In this new two-round mock draft from our friends over at Touchdown Wire have a new two-round mock draft out that is a mix of good and bad for Pittsburgh. Let’s break down the picks.

The good

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Landing Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round is about as close to on script as the Steelers could get. I’m not saying Pickett is the next Tom Brady but he, along with Malik Willis, are the closest things to franchise quarterbacks in this draft.

The bad

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

I get why there are still offensive linemen being mocked to the Steelers early but after all they have invested in the position, even an offensive tackle in the second feels too early.

The ugly

Looking at the players who went just after the Kinnard pick really puts into perspective just how good that selection could be. UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones, Michigan State running back Kenny Walker and Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal would all be automatic upgrades and rookie playmakers.

