The good, the bad and the ugly of the Steelers 2022 NFL draft

Now that we’ve had a couple of days to digest all that was the 2022 NFL draft, it’s time to dig into the picks and the potential for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Pittsburgh’s draft haul.

The good-Multiple offensive playmakers

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers went into this draft looking to build the offense up to a level commensurate with the defense and for the most part succeeded. Getting Kenny Pickett in the first round gave the Steelers a perfect player to potentially replace Ben Roethlisberger. You add in big-play receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III and there is plenty to be excited about with this offense going forward.

The Bad-The seventh round made no sense

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There are plenty of really good NFL players who were drafted in the seventh round. So thoughtful decisions are just as important there as anywhere. So forgive me if I’m not excited about drafting a linebacker who has only played the position for one year and a second quarterback in the same draft.

Ugly-Ignoring the pass rush

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

If there is a misstep in this draft that is going to crop its ugly head up in the season it could be ignoring the need to add a viable backup outside linebacker. Pittsburgh has no real talent behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and we’ve already seen how it works out when you try to incorporate a veteran into that rotation.

