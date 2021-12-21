Text size





The floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the start of trading on Monday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





It may feel like doom and gloom in the stock market right now, but investors are increasingly in position to snap up equities. That may not pump the market higher immediately, but it will at some point.

As of Monday afternoon, the



S&P 500

was down almost 4% from its all-time high, hit Dec. 10. And it isn’t just a few giant stocks that are dragging the market capitalization-weighted index down. Lots of stocks are having a rough ride. The



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

exchange-traded fund (ticker: RSP), which isn’t swayed more by any one stock than any other, is down almost 5% from the record level it hit in mid November.