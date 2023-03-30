‘The Good Doctor’s Bria Samone Henderson To Star In ‘Angel City’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Bria Samone Henderson (The Good Doctor), Stakiah Lynn Washington (Primo), Tonya Pinkins (Red Pill), and Kim Estes (Dexter) have joined the cast of Angel City, the debut feature from filmmaker Noel Braham.

Braham, who is also head of LA’s growing Micheaux Film Festival, penned the screenplay and will direct with Courtney L. Branch producing and Mario Contini set as director of photography. Sherri Martin, Dale Martin, Hadassah McGrew, and Michael Knapp serve as executive producers. Principal photography is set to begin in Los Angeles in April.

The film’s full synopsis reads: Angel City follows the journey of Ace, an optimistic rideshare driver in Los Angeles with big dreams of becoming a star. Obsessed with finding his big break, he grapples with the looming specter of homelessness, struggling to make ends meet, and his determination is put to the ultimate test when he’s suddenly evicted from a hostel.

The pic, which is from LA-based indie Braham Entertainment, is an adaption of Braham’s Emmy-nominated short film Watchtower, which was inspired by a production assistant that he came to learn was living in a tent encampment while working to chase his dream of becoming an actor.

“As a filmmaker, my passion has always been to tell stories that shed light on the unexplored corners of society, stories that offer a voice to those who are often overlooked and neglected,” said Braham. “And I am honored to make my directorial debut with a feature film that centers around the homeless community, a community that has been subjected to stigmatization, stereotypes, and neglect for far too long – and is close to my heart and experience.”

He added that the film is a “love letter to anyone who has dared to chase their dreams” regardless of the obstacles they may face.

“It is a reminder that every person has a story worth telling, that every life is worth living, and that every dream is ultimately worth the sacrifice it takes to fulfill it,” he said.

Pinkins is repped by The Rosenzweig Group. Washington is repped by BRS / Gage Talent Agency and Cultivate Entertainment Partners. Henderson is repped by The Gersh Agency and Vanguard Management Group. Estes is repped by LB Talent Agency and 24/7 Management.