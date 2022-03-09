‘The Good Dish’ Canceled After One Season In Syndication – The Hamden Journal

The Dr. Oz Show spinoff, The Good Dish, has been canceled after one partial season in national syndication, sources tell The Hamden Journal. The Good Dish replaced the long-running The Dr. Oz Show, which ended its long run January 14 amid host Mehmed Oz’s Senate run. Both Dr. Oz and The Good Dish have been distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which is now looking for alternatives to keep The Good Dish on the air, including cable or streaming. The studio declined comment.

Hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, along with Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa — The Good Dish was picked up by station groups across the country that carry The Dr. Oz Show. They include the Fox Stations, which had been The Dr. Oz Show‘s core station group, as well as Hearst, Nexstar, Gray and Sinclair.

The Good Dish launched on January 17 in more 90% of the U.S., including top-market stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

The fate of The Dr. Oz Show, which had been renewed until mid-2023, became uncertain after host Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy for Senate in Pennsylvania, with the Fox stations in New York and Philadelphia pulling the program right away.

The Good Dish comes from five-time Daytime Emmy-winning executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader and ZoCo Productions. The show is produced by ZoCo Productions and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.