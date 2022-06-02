‘The Golden Girls’ Returns As A Los Angeles Theme Restaurant And Bar – The Hamden Journal

It will be easier to talk over your problems with a slice of cheesecake this July.

Derek Berry, who has brought the world television nostalgia pop-ups Saved by the Max, Good Burger, and The Peach Pit, will now be creating an officially licensed and immersive homage to the iconic TV classic The Golden Girls.

“The Golden Girls Kitchen” will be officially debuting in Los Angeles this July, and will be a fully functioning restaurant and bar. It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts.

Tickets for the experience will be available exclusively through Bucket Listers, who recently hired Berry as their newly created director of experiences. Ticket on-sale date will be announced soon, and fans can follow along on social or sign up for an email waiting list to be notified first.

“Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine” said a statement from Berry. “Our team is confident that both die-hard fans of the show and first timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy.”

The restaurant will be located in Beverly Hills. The purchase of every ticket will include a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, choice of an entree, and most importantly, cheesecake. Menu items will include “Sophia’s Lasagna” (meat or vegan) and “Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies,” plus the “Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich.” A full beverage menu is available, including the “Tea Arthur” and “Rose on Rosé.” Additional items and local delivery will also be available for a la carte purchase.

The pop-up will come complete with a variety of iconic photo moments for fans to play in the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia. Cozy up to the kitchen table, grab some sun on the lanai, or snap a selfie in front of everyone’s favorite palm print. Take a spin through Shady Pines on your way to the popup store, featuring an exclusive range of brand new Golden Girls merchandise, not available anywhere.

Fans can also expect a rotating assortment of special events, local chef collaborations, panels, and additional merch drops throughout the duration of the pop-up’s run.