‘The Goldbergs’ To End With Season 10 On ABC

EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs’ journey through the 1980s is over. The family comedy’s current tenth season will be its last, with the May season finale serving as a series finale, I have learned. ABC declined comment.

This does not come as a surprise. For shows of that age, renewals are not straightforward because of rising costs and declining ratings, and there had been questions over the past couple of years on how long The Goldbergs can go. The half-hour, from creator Adam F. Goldberg and Sony Pictures TV, is the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on the air and, given the way the broadcast business is going, there likely won’t be many others coming behind it that would be able join the exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies with double-digit season, 200+ episode runs.

A year ago, ABC signed new deals with The Goldbergs star/EP Wendi McLendon-Covey, as well as fellow original cast members Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia. That allowed to bring the comedy back for Season 10 and give it a proper ending following a trying 2021 for the comedy, during which it lost two core cast members: George Segal, who died in March of complications from bypass surgery, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

The Goldbergs, whose core cast also includes Sam Lerner, follows the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns in the life of the chaotic but loving titular family during the Reagan era. Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop have been showrunners since succeeding creator Goldberg in the role ahead of Season 7.

Ratings-wise, The Goldbergs, which Goldberg based on his his own experiences growing up, has been a reliable performer for ABC. After exceeding expectations in a challenging Tuesday 9 PM slot during its first season, the series was moved to ABC’s signature Wednesday comedy block where it has been ever since, anchoring the lineup at 8 PM for most of the time.

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Doug Robinson, Barnow, Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and McLendon-Covey are executive producers.

So far, only ABC’s hot sophomore comedy series Abbott Elementary has been renewed for next season. Expected to get pickups are the Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19, The Rookie-The Rookie: Feds franchises as well as The Good Doctor and, possibly, its legal spinoff The Good Lawyer.

The Goldbergs is the second ABC series slated to end this season, along with drama A Million Little Things.

