‘The Godfather’ TV Series ‘The Offer’ Releases First Trailer

Below is the first trailer for The Offer, the TV series about the behind-the-scenes story of The Godfather that’s coming to Paramount+.

The 10-episode show is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s “never-before-seen experiences” making the iconic mob drama and is created and written by Michael Tolkin (The Player).

The video was released during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association presentation to reporters on Tuesday.

The series stars Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as legendary producer Robert Evans, Juno Temple as agent Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as real-life crime boss Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as industrialist Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as business tycoon Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as author Mario Puzo.

Teller replaced Armie Hammer in the lead role after Hammer exited the show in late January amid allegations of sexual misconduct by several women.

Nikki Toscano (Hunters) serves as showrunner. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) directed the first block of the series.

The Offer premieres Thursday, April 28.

