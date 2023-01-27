The gang is back for this week’s Unofficial40 talking OU Junior Days

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Carey, Josh and Eddie were all aboard for this week’s edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast. Porter Moser’s basketball team appears to be falling into disrepair. And we’re tired of the excuses and the lack of action. It’s time to do something about Lloyd Noble Center. It’s time to stop ignoring what everyone sees. Junior Days have started and Josh has a full update on what’s going down. A major recruiting name has predicted David Stone to Michigan State. Josh gives fans reasons not to worry too much. And we get into the Jeff Lebby/Alabama rumor mill. This is what we’ve heard and when you put it all together, it makes absolutely no sense for Lebby to take the Alabama job. Carey also made Josh’s day by finally binging the first season of Ted Lasso. And the trail of disaster continues to follow Eddie. The office flooded yesterday.

