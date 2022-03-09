The Game Says He Was Jealous After Hearing 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club,’ Reflects on Their Past Issues

The latest “Drink Champs” podcast is still viral, thanks to last week’s guest, rapper The Game. There were several takeaways from Game’s interview with N.O.R.E. and D.J. EFN, including a brief discussion about his past beef with 50 Cent.

In the early 2000s, The Game signed to Dr. Dre‘s Aftermath label through a joint venture with 50’s G-Unit Record label. Dre executive produced the Compton native’s debut album, “The Documentary,” in 2005, which was considered one of the classic albums in the last decade seven years after its release.

The Game (L) and 50 Cent. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, @50cent/ Instagram

Thirty minutes into the interview, the rapper began reflecting on his history with G-Unit and dismissed claims that 50 wrote his album. The conversation of how Game was kicked out of G-Unit live on air was also brought to the table. That incident led to the infamous Feb. 28, 2005, shootout between the posses of the two rappers in front of New York’s Hot 97 radio station, an incident that left one person injured. Game also alleges disputes about finances, saying they “f-cked the money up.”

“I hear 50 say I’m out the group. I’m traveling everywhere I go with 70 Bloods, everywhere. … When we was in G-Unit we was getting 2 million a show. 50 was taking, like, 1.5,” the 42-year-old recalled.

He kept it vague on sharing exactly how the controversy unfolded, but he expressed that he’s able have certain conversations that “were never had” before.

Later on, Game compared his beef with the “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” rapper to one of the most controversial beefs in hip-hop history. Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records and Suge Knight‘s Death Row Records were the focal points of the East Coast-West Coast beef led by late rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. The were gunned down in separate incidents between September 1996 and March 1997.

“I’m feeling like, this is my Biggie and Pac moment,” Game said, speaking to his mindset back then. “And as stupid as this is going to sound to anybody watching, bro, I wanted to die in it like Pac and Big. Because I thought this is what happens. I bought into that. I just wanted to beef until somebody died.”

Story continues

50 Cent’s appearance on three tracks contributed to the success of “The Documentary” and earned Game his first two Grammy nominations for their collaboration, “Hate It Or Love It.” However, The Game wasn’t happy with being dismissed from G-Unit during a live radio interview with Hot 97. And like Biggie and Tupac, 50 and Game began taking jabs at each other on a series of diss tracks and mixtapes. The Game aimed further at G-Unit members Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘REAL MEN Have Always Taken Care of Shelter’:The Game Sparks More Debate, Offers Additional Advice on Relationships

Electric Bills Double for U.S. Families With Fuel Costs Surging

Antonio Brown Drops Exclusive Bombshells, Revelations & Clarifications On Latest Episode Of “The Pivot Podcast”