The Game Is On in New Character Posters

The ton is ready to battle it out in a new season at the marriage mart in “Bridgerton” Season 2, and Netflix highlighted the players in brand new character posters, which dropped on Tuesday.

In the first image, the Viscount — Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) — is flanked by the Sharma sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). They’re all holding pall mall mallets in the poster, and the tagline reads: “Love Never Plays By the Rules.” (Pall mall is a sport the Bridgerton family loves and it’s expected to feature in Season 2, just like it does in Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”)

“Bridgerton” Season 2 (Netflix)

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, appeared to be looking out for gossip in her character poster.

The Bridgerton brothers — Benedict Bridgerton, Anthony Bridgerton (the Viscount) and Colin Bridgerton — got their own poster, with Netflix’s “Bridgerton” show account posting a tweet that reads: “Always the one to bear the brunt of the burden, will Viscount Bridgerton finally be in a position for some brotherly support?”

Season 2 drops March 25 on Netflix and follows the Viscount – Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) – as he decides to enter the marriage mart in pursuit of the perfect bride to become his viscountess. Along the way, he’ll encounter the Sharma sisters — Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) — who may just upset his plans.

Here’s the logline from Netflix: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”