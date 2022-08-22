The Game Awards Sets Date For 2022 Global Livestream – The Hamden Journal

New to The Game Awards in 2022 is Best Adaptation, a category that will recognize creative work that authentically adapts video game intellectual property to other popular media, including but not limited to theatrical movies, streaming shows, podcasts, novels and comic books.

“The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises,” said The Game Awards’ creator and executive producer, Geoff Keighley. “With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums.”

Previewing the future of gaming with new game announcements and world premieres, The Game Awards will once again feature musical performances in 2022, including the return of The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe. Delivering over 85 million livestreams in 2021, the show is one of the year’s largest livestreamed events, bringing together game creators, esports athletes, digital influencers, fans and other members of the entertainment industry.

Pending CDC and Los Angeles health and safety guidelines, public tickets to attend The Game Awards will be made available for purchase later this fall. Keighley will exec produce the show alongside Kimmie Kim, with LeRoy Bennett serving as creative director, and Richard Preuss as director.